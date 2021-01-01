Jasmine Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Turquoise - Finish: Blue - (EB210)

The Jasmine Table Lamp by Robert Abbey offers bright and cheerful design, suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. It is constructed from glazed ceramic and showcases a simple but alluring design. An oyster linen shade that is ever so slightly tapered sits atop the body and evenly disperses the light as it passes through to ensure the room is filled with a diffused, pleasant glow. Perfect for modern living rooms and bedrooms, as well as home offices and hospitality areas. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Abstract. Color: Turquoise. Finish: Egg Blue Glazed Cermic