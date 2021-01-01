Jasmine Pet Noi - 15ML

THE STORY OF THE PERFUME: An initial appetizer of fiery pink peppercorn that still manages to hold a delicate floral sweetness layered with the understated tartness of the bitter orange. The main course is a warm and inviting combination of orange blossom and jasmine sambac. Meditative palo santo accented by patchouli and labdanum deliver a ritualistic and hypnotic finale. THE STORY BEHIND THE PERFUME: A spicy little floriental that calls to mind nights spent roaming the frenetic markets and thrill-seeking streets of Bangkok until first light calls you home.