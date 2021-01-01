Crystorama Jasmine Globe Pendant Light - Color: Bronze

The Jasmine Globe Pendant by Crystorama blends styles to bring an eclectic touch to modern spaces. Dropped from the ceiling by a linked chain, a globe-shaped shade made of steel and finished in a forged bronze houses a set of incandescent bulbs at its center. Its light travels through intricate filigree detailing to showcase an alluring and intimate glow. Its rustic finish adds warmth to its surroundings while its light illuminates and creates a heightened ambiance. Shape: Globe. Color: Bronze. Finish: Forged Bronze