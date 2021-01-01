From decleor
Jasmine Eye Cream (Salon Size) - 30ml/1oz
An illuminating, anti-fatigue amp; anti-ageing eye cream Features a professional formula with pharmaceutical quality essential oils Contains stimulating Caffeine, Vitamins B3 amp; CG plus orange pigments Helps aid drainage amp; protects the eye area while delivering an instant illuminating effect Targets darkness amp; dullness in an area most prone to fatigue Infused with Jasmin Absolute to fight against wrinkles The eye contour looks smoother, more radiant amp; younger