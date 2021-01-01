This 5-shelf bookcase in a simple, clean and space-saving design makes it a versatile storage option for any room in your home. The strong adjustable shelving allows for various sized objects to be displayed in your own creative way. Constructed from engineered materials in a warm dark taupe wood-look laminate finish, this transitional style bookcase can easily be used in a living room, home office, or bedroom to store books, toys, and decorative accents. Tipping hardware is included to secure safely to a wall. Assembly is required. HomeRoots Jasmine Dark Taupe Reclaimed Recycled Paperboard 5-Shelf Bookcase in Gray | 355725