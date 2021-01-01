SUPERIOR Jarvis Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Modern Geometric Polypropylene Area Rug

Adorn your floors with the Jarvis Area Rug. Made with 100% Polypropylene fibers and a 0.39 in. pile height, this rug can handle high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft and long-lasting. Available in various shades of soothing blue abstract stripes with a simple lattice pattern in beige resting atop and a matching border, updating the look of your space has never been easier. The palette of soft colors blended with a geometric design will look fabulous in any home. This rug is versatile and looks wonderful among modern, bohemian, and transitional style decors.