Jarod Crystal Curtain Single Rod
Description
Features:Diameter of rod is 5/8". Works best with 3/4" or larger curtain ring. Rings not included.Finial measures 2" long and 1 3/4" across ; non-adjustable brackets measure 3" long, with a wall-mount span of 2"Mounting hardware and instructions included for easy installation.House of Hampton decorative curtain rod with crystal finialProduct Type: Single Curtain RodFinish: BlackMounting Bracket Included: NoNumber of Mounting Brackets Included: Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: 1Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: Plastic;MetalMaterial Details: Finial Included: YesNumber of Finials Included: 2Curtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Shatterproof: NoRust Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: NoLead Free: YesHand Crafted: NoGlass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Mounting Location: Outside window frameRemovable Parts: YesTraverse Rod Type: Room Use: Foyer;Bathroom;Kitchen;Bedroom;Living room;Dining roomLicensed Product: NoWeight Capacity (Size: 28" - 48"): 21Weight Capacity (Size: 48" - 84"): 31Weight Capacity (Size: 84" - 120"): 31Country of Origin: ChinaCurtain Rings Included: NoNumber of Curtain Rings Included: Rod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Curtain Clips Included: NoNumber of Curtain Clips Included: Magnetic: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Our Quick Picks: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:ADA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCE Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: FIRA Certified: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" - 48", 48" - 84", 84" - 120"): 2Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48"): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84"): 84Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120"): 120Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 28" - 48", 48" - 84", 84" - 120"): 2Maximum Bracket Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" - 84"): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 84" - 120"): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" - 48"): 1Mounting Bracket Height: 2Mounting Bracket Width: 3Rod Diameter: 0.625Finial Height: 2Finial Width: Finial Opening Diameter: Adjustable Width: YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48"): 48Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48"): 28Maximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120"): 120Maximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84"): 84Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120"): 84Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84"): 48Accomodates Rod Diameter: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Screwdriver or power drillInstallation Instructions: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 28" - 48"