From red barrel studio
Jario Low Profile Storage Platform Bed
Dimensions & Weight:Overall Dimension:84.6âL x 62.6âW x 52.3âHDetail Dimension:Please refer to the image.Package DimensionPackage 1: 66âL x 29âW x 10âHackage 2: 83âL x 27âW x 7âHOverall Weight:155 LBSPackage WeightPackage 1:85.98 LBSPackage 2: 88.18 LBSWeight Capacity:500LBSSpecifications:Product Name:Storage BedFrame Material:Solid Wood: PineBox Spring Required:NoClearance from Floor to Underside of Bed:6.7"Numbers of Slats Included:10Center Support Legs:YesNumbers of Drawers:4Color:HazelAssembly Required:YesPackage Number:2Country of Origin:VietnamProduct Warranty:Six months warranty Size: Queen