Jaren 6 Drawer Double Dresser

A perfectly designed dresser adds impressive character to any bedroom. This simple but classy wood dresser from the Jaren collection is a showcase piece of any master bedroom. It's impressively sized and expertly constructed with six wide drawers that hold everything from undergarments and swimsuits to an extra fleece to take the edge off an unexpectedly chilly night. Wide, roomy top holds a large mirror and decorative pieces like a vase. Wrapped in a luxuriantly warm cappuccino for the perfect ambiance. Color: Black