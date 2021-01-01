From winston porter
Jaquez Man of God Tabletop Picture Frame
The Man of God Prayer Framed Tabletop Art This framed tabletop art piece is a great gift idea for Dad or any special man of God. Features a daily prayer for strength and wisdom to lead and guide. Art is under glass. Black frame has 4" x 6" window; outer frame size is 6 3/4" x 8 5/8". Removable back section allows easy replacement of art with a favorite photo, if desired. Also on back is a pullout easel stand and metal triangle wall hanger. Wood look frame is a super-sturdy polystyrene. Text of poem: Help me, Lord, to honor You in everything I say and do. Help me, Lord, to do your will, give me wisdom, give me skill. Grant me the ability to guide those who depend on me. May I guide them with Your love and with Your grace from up above. Poem by Alda Maria ©Dicksons