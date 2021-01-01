From better trends
Better Trends Jaquard Tufted Bath Mat Rug 100% Cotton, 2 Piece Set, Blue
The Provence bath rug 2 piece set is handwoven and will instantly add a rich textural look to your bathroom interiors. The rug is manufactured with 100% cotton material, making it ultra-soft and plush. The Provence Collection of jacquard bath rug is highly absorbent and has a non-slip base that ensures that the rug stays in place. Machine washable and offering easy-care. Sure to catch everyone’s glances. Available in an eye-catching medallion designed pattern, Provence Collection of bath rug is durable This colorfast rug is non- slippery are also easy to clean. Easy to coordinate with any kind of bathroom décor, the tufted bath rugs is made with 100% Cotton yarn, the rugs are machine washable for easy care. The Provence Collection of bath rug is available in 5 colors and set consist of 2 sizes 17" x 24" and 21" x 34".