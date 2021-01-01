From voluspa
Voluspa - Japonica Limited Edition Metallic Candle - Japanese Plum Bloom - 397g
Reinvigorate a home interior with this Japonica Limited Edition scented candle from Voluspa. Contained in an elegant bowl shape vessel, the luxury cushion instantly refreshes any room of the home. The coconut wax is infused with plum bloom petals and leaves, ripe plum fruit and crushed currants releasing a fruity aroma and is finished with a clean burning cotton wick. A great gift idea for any occasion or addition to your own fragrance collection. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: plum bloom petals and leaves, ripe plum fruit, crushed currants * Material: handmade glass * Weight: 397g * Embossed vessel * Coconut wax and cotton wick * More scents available separately