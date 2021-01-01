From voluspa

Voluspa - Japonica Limited Edition Candle - Santiago Huckleberry - 340g

$45.00
In stock
Description

Refresh an interior with this Japonica Limited Edition Santiago Huckleberry scented candle from Voluspa. The luxury coconut wax is infused with huckleberry, vanilla and crushed sugar cane fragrance notes ensuring a sweet aroma to transform a room. With three cotton wicks to illuminate the area and contained in a tin vessel featuring a Japonica pattern, this makes a great gift idea for any occasion. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: huckleberry, vanilla, crushed sugar cane * Material: tin * Dimensions: Ø13.5xH6cm * Burn time: 60 hours * Coconut wax and three cotton wicks * More scents available separately

