Voluspa - Japonica Candle - Baltic Amber - 397g

Add warmth to the home with this Japonica Embossed scented candle from Voluspa. Contained in a luxury glass vessel embossed with a Japonica print, the translucent amber colour is perfect for placing in a bedroom or living area and is ideal for reusing for trinkets after the candle has burnt down. The coconut wax is infused with amber resin, sandalwood and vanilla orchid fragrance notes, releasing an oriental and spiced aroma to fill the home. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: amber, sandalwood, vanilla orchid * Material: glass * Weight: 397g * Embossed vessel * Coconut wax and cotton wick