Voluspa - Japonica 5 Wick Hearth Candle - White Cypress

Refresh your home with this Japonica 5 wick hearth candle from Voluspa. In a wonderfully large size, this hearth candle is perfect for fireplaces and open spaces to beautifully perfume the room with revitalising notes of white cypress, juniper berry, mint leaves, evergreen wood. Encased in a mint green glass holder adorned with the signature Japonica design, it is filled with a coconut wax blend and has been made using sustainable, ecologically-sound and pesticide-free manufacturing. Key features: * Fragrance notes: white cypress, juniper berry, mint leaves, evergreen wood * Dimensions: H23.5xØ21.5cm * Weight: 3.5kg * Burn time: 250 hours * Ornately patterned glass holder * With a removable glass lid/tray * Coconut wax blend with 5 100% cotton wicks * Hand poured in the United States * Sustainable, ecologically sound & pesticide free