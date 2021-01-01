Japan Sumo Wrestling Japanese Martial Arts Clothes Japanese Sumo Wrestler Sushi Salmon Hug Kawaii Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny sumo sushi hug is a japanese dish with raw salmon and sushi rice. This kawaii inspired design is perfect for those foodie, food lover, or food enthusiast otaku or weeaboo around the world. Perfect japanese traditional clothing gift for japanese culture, japanese arts, japan martial arts, or japan cultures fans and who love this kawaii clothes style. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only