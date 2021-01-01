Japanese Samurai and Ninja Graphic Art Collection Japanese Samurai Bushido Ronin Warrior Katana Sword Japan Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Awesome cool digital graphic art design featuring Japanese Samurai Ronin Warrior holding katana blade sword. Retro Vintage rising sun style graphics perfect for men and women who loves Japan history, culture and art. Show off your samurai Bushido spirit. Samurai were the hereditary military nobility and officer caste of medieval and early-modern Japan from the 12th century to their abolition in the 1870s. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only