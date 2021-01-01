Japan Samurai & Demon Devil Oni Mask Designs Japanese Oni Mask Demon - Hannya Devil Warrior Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny horned demon mask design for every vintage irezumi tattoo, traditional oni facemask, retro ogre monster, anime, manga, comic, and Halloween lover. Gift idea for men and women for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day and Mother's Day. Ninja spirit design for everyone who loves asia, gigaku, harajuku, hyottoko, shinobi, oni skull, yokai, bushido and warrior masks. Awesome oni mask outfit gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only