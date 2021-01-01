Japanese Generations & Descendants Japanese Generation Gosei Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Japanese diasporic terms to specify the descendants of Japanese immigrants (Issei) include Nisei (second generation), Sansei (third generation), Yonsei (fourth generation), and Gosei (fifth generation). Japanese expats are known as nikkei or nikkeijin. Nikkei live in the United States, China, Canada, Australia, and Thailand. Japanese descendant design for Japanese family reunions, ojiisan, obaasan, grandparents, parents, sister, brother, kids, or anyone who has Japanese ancestry or who is proud Japanese. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only