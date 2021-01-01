Japanese Eyelash Curler - The choice of professional makeup artists for luscious sweeping lashes, this premium Ulta Japanese Eyelash Curler is unsurpassed in quality and performance. Features This skillfully crafted beauty tool features meticulous alignment Durable structure and super-soft silicone pads hug each and every lash for incredible lift and curl The contoured handles and expertly angled head ensure a perfect finger fit for superb control and precise positioning against the lash line - Japanese Eyelash Curler