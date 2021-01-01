Safavieh Janice 31.5 In High Set Of 2 2-pc. Lamp Set, One Size , Clear

# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 2 Light Bulb(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: CflNumber of Light Bulbs: 2Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: 3-Way SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 13wMeasurements: 31.5 Height/Inches, 15 Width/Inches, 15 Depth/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtBottom Diameter: 15 InTop Diameter: 15 InShade Height: 10 InWeight (lb.): 18.9 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% GlassMetal Finish: ChromeShade Material: CottonCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported