J&M Knobby Rubber Doormat
Another functional and stylish doormat made from rubber. If you're looking for a doormat that will fit perfectly on your doorway. Welcome your family and friends home. This doormat brushes dirt, mud, or snow from your shoes and boots. Made from durable material, features a non-slip and stable backing. This elegant and victorian like doormat can also withstand all weather conditions. A must-have for your home essentials, use this at home, for your business needs, or a functional gift and giveaway for family and friends. . Features: Black wrought iron themed rubber doormat. Made with rubber. Can withstand all weather condition. Recommended for outdoor use only. Care instructions: easily scrape off dirt, dust, grit, mud, grass or snow. to clean, simply shake briskly. Dimensions: 30"L x 18"W x 0.5"H. Material(s): rubber