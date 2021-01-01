From j&m home fashions
J&M Bayleaves Vinyl Back Coir Indoor/Outdoor Doormat 22X47
Advertisement
Uses: excellent shoe scraping surface for brushing dirt, slush and mud off shoes and bootsIncludes: DoormatCare Instructions: Shake Briskly To CleanMaterial: 100% Coir/PvcCountry of Origin: IndiaA strong natural occurring fiber used to create stiff bristles perfect for scraping dirt and mud from shoes and boots; Natural fiber cells absorb water, captures dirt and debris keeping your floors safe from outdoor grimeDoormat measures 18x30" and is 1/2" thick providing a lower profile to prevent tripping and provide an easy door clearance; Non-Slip PVC backing to prevent slipping and to keep your rug in placeDII offers doormats with stylish designs to add personality and style to your entryway; including seasonal designs allowing you celebrate each holiday and season in styleThese durable rugs aren't just for your front porch or entry way, use on patios, in a garage, laundry room, mud porch, entryway - any entry or exit with high traffic would benefit from these indoor/outdoor rugsShips from Amazon directly with authentic DII packaging, if sold by third-party sellers we can't guarantee the authenticity