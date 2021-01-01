From winston porter
Janalee 5 - Piece Solid Wood Rubberwood Dining Set
A well designed dining room brings an affectionate family feeling and assures that meals are always filled with joy. This amazing HLDA3-MAH-C dinette set includes a round dining table and two dining chairs finished in distinctive elegant color mahogany to compliment any kind of dining area or home's kitchen. The fresh and clean lines dominate the cutting-edge design of the round kitchen Dinette table of this exclusive kitchen Set. Made up of rubber wood, the dining table offers maximum support and stability with its pedestal styled base. This Kitchen table requires a very little space and it’d be a great choice if you are struggling with space in your dining area. This eye-catching Danbury dining room chair offers a modern and sophisticated look. The Kitchen dining chairs come with a microfiber upholstery seat to fit personal preference and perfect design. This Stylish dining chair features curved front legs. Elegant kitchen chairs feature 7 vertical slats to give any dining area a touch of class and sophistication. Finished in smooth Mahogany Color. This budget friendly, durable and comfortable dining set can be good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Table Color: Linen White, Chair Color: Dark Coffee