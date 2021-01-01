From decor therapy
Decor Therapy James Window Storage Side Table
The perfectly sized James Accent Table is a fantastic choice for both display and storage. The large main storage area is accessible through a window pane-inspired glass door at the front. This table provides two levels of shelf space and one opening cubby. Four long, turned legs serve as the base of this side table, while a smooth tabletop provides contemporary styling. A slatted lower shelf provides extra storage. Constructed of durable solid woods, MDF and glass. Measures 15 x 12.5 x 25.5. This would make a perfect side table next to your favorite chair while providing charm to any room.