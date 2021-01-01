From jinle
James 100% Cotton 4 Piece Bath Towels | White | Stripe Textured | Supersoft & Durable | Highly Absorbent & Quick Dry | Ideal For Everyday Use | 450 GS
Features:100% CottonImported. Made in India.SET INCLUDES - four bath towels (30 inch x 54 inch). All the towels are generously large in sizes.QUICK DRY TOWELS - Towel density is 450 grams per square meter (GSM). Woven with low twist cotton yarn which makes them lightweight which increases the comfort and absorbency of these towels and dry quickly for a fresh feeling with each use. These truly indulgent towels are available in a variety of beautiful colors to suit any home or hotel bathroom.BEST QUALITY - The secret to this incredible towel set is that it is lighter that many towels, made from 100% Cotton with low twist fiber. That’s a mouthful, but simply means every bath towel, hand towel or washcloth delivers the ultimate experience in comfort because it is softer, more durable and more absorbent than standard cotton. The pebble stripe detail adds style and elegance to quickly spruce up any bathroom.MADE IN GREEN - These towels are Oeko-Tex Certified and are Made in Green. Oeko-Tex is an independent Certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. A MADE IN GREEN product ID proves that the product has been tested for harmful substances. It also guarantees that the textile product has been manufactured using sustainable processes under environmentally friendly and socially responsible working conditions.EASY CARE - Wash before first use. Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Wash with like colors. Do not Bleach. Avoid fabric softener. Tumble dry low. Do not dry clean.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: