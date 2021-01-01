From jam paper & envelope
JAM Tux Stripe Ribbon, 7/8 In x 100 Yards, 2/Pack, Turquoise
JAM Paper® Turquoise Tux Stripe Ribbon provides that perfect finishing touch that every wrapped gift box or basket needs! Its lovely shade of blue instantly draws the eye, while its subtle stripe pattern adds style and character. Measuring 100 yards and 7/8" wide, it provides ample material for numerous uses and/or occasions. Whether it's needed for tying party favors, accessorizing vases or crafting projects, you'll be thrilled by the ribbon's durability. It's produced from high quality polyester, and features a smooth texture for easy handling. This pack contains 2 spools of ribbon, a great addition to any gift wrapping collection! Size: 100yd; .875in wide| Color: Turquoise| Quantity: 2