JAM Sheer Glitter Ribbon, 5/8 In x 25 Yards, 2/Pack, Watermelon
JAM Paper® Sheer Glitter Ribbon is the perfect accent for gifts, crafts and more! Sweeten up your gift's presentation with this Watermelon sheer glitter ribbon, a smooth, high quality ribbon with a sparkly touch you love. This ribbon measures 5/8" wide and 25 yards long. Space-saving and easily stores by laying flat or upright for later use! Great for gift wrapping, decorating, wreath making, scrapbooking, crafting, bow making, garlands, DIY projects, party favors, and much more! From crafts to gifts, this versatile ribbon is great for any occasion. Available in over 20 colorful hues to choose from! This pack contains 2 rolls of ribbon. Size: 0.625in x 25yd | Color: Watermelon | Quantity: 2/pack