Jam Pendant Light by Itama - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (JAMSO30BR)

The Jam Pendant Light from Itama adds an eye-catching silhouette to the dÃ©cor of the home. Mounted to the ceiling, it lowers into the room by way of a set of thin wires that lead to a smooth, bowl-shaped shade that connects directly to a lower shade made of an arrangement of graceful, swooping metal lines. The single lamp within the shade brings the metal lines to life, diffusing out a clean and even glow into the space below. A voyage between Italian art and design to discover the scenographic atmosphere of light and shadow. - Itama. ITAMA is based out of Italy and specializes in the technological content and functionality of its products, all of which are 100% made in Italy. Each stunning piece showcases minimal design with high attention to detail. Shape: Dome. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze