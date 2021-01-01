From jam paper & envelope
JAM Paper Sheer Glitter Ribbon, 5/8 Inches x 25 Yards, Copper, Sold Individually
JAM Paper Sheer Glitter Ribbon can be used to create beautiful gift packaging! Our beautiful Copper sheer glitter ribbon offers the luxury and eye-catching detail you need to excite gift recipients and complete your gift's look. Our ribbon measures 5/8" wide and 25 yards long and is durable and easy to work with whether you are twisting, looping or tying into a sweet bow. Great for gift wrapping, decorating, wreath making, scrapbooking, crafting, bow making, garlands, DIY projects, party favors, and much more! This ample amount of ribbon is sure to last you project after project and throughout all gift-giving occasions! This pack contains 1 roll of ribbon. Size: 0.625in x 25yd | Color: Copper | Quantity: Sold Individually