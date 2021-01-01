From jam paper & envelope
JAM Medium Lunch Napkins, 6 1/2 x 6 1/2 , White, 600/Box
Advertisement
Lunch Size Napkins For Large Size Meals!JAM Paper® White Lunch Napkins will work wonders for any event. Each napkin measures 6.5 x 6.5 inches. This pack contains an even total of 600 napkins. Each one features a bold and vibrant white color that makes them great for birthdays, summer parties, Halloween parties, town fairs, fall festivals, and more! The size and shape of these napkins makes them great for placing under bowls or for handing out with the desert plates. These napkins are made out of smooth, durable, and absorbent 2-ply paper. Our disposable napkins add class and style, making them the perfect option for all your color coordinating and unique themed needs! Details Size: 6.5 x 6.5 inches Color: White Quantity: 600 Napkins