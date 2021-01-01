From jam paper & envelope
JAM 12" Latex Party Balloons, Green, 36/Pack
Advertisement
JAM Paper® Green Party Balloons are made out of smooth, high quality latex rubber and measure 12 inches in diameter when fully inflated. These balloons are sold in 3 packs of 12 for a total of 36 balloons in each single order. Featuring a grass green color, these balloons are perfect for birthday parties, graduation parties, and other celebrations! If your son is having a superhero birthday bash, use these green balloons to match the Hulk or Green Lantern themed decorations! If your daughter is graduation from Oswego State University, these green balloons are perfect for the occasion! Easily inflate these balloons with regular air or with helium if you'd like them to float. Size: 12 in. | Color: Green | Quantity: 36 (3 packs of 12)