JAM Large Star Gift Tags, 3 x 2 3/4, Ivory, 10/Pack

Showcase your creative side with JAM Paper® Star Gift Tags. When you have a special gift that needs extra attention, adding this large star gift tag will surely do the trick. Ideal to use for birthday parties, scrapbooking, and more, standing out from the rest and adding flair is easy! No matter the occasion, our ivory large star gift tags provide style and versatility for all your needs. Please note that while each tag has a hole, a string is not included. To tie onto presents, use ribbon, twine, or string. This pack contains 10 ivory large star gift tags. Each tag measures 3" x 2 3/4", is made from 28 lb. paper, and has a smooth finish. Size: 3in x 2.75in | Color: Ivory | Quantity: 10/pack