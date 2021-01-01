From bliss rugs
Bliss Rugs Jaleen Traditional Indoor Runner Rug
Enjoy elegance without sacrifice with this area rug. This highly detailed oriental medallion rug is made in shades of deep red and creamy beige, with bold black, green, and red highlights. The classic design will bring new life to any room. Power loom machine made of 100% polypropylene for lasting quality. This engaging pattern is available in multiple sizes to create a harmonized look throughout your home. You will find this rug easy to care for; vacuum regularly to maintain its plush appearance for years to come. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Bliss Rugs Jaleen Traditional Runner Rug