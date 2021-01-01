From zoomie kids
Jakubowski Dawn Wallpaper Border
Advertisement
Features:Perfect quality, made using only the finest materials and excellent manufacturing practices, making this border wallpaper long-lastingThis wallpaper border is washableThis excellent wallpaper border brings color, character and stylish detail to a room with an exciting new look for your wallsDecorated with a beautiful pattern - this wallpaper border has a perfectly pretty border design, which helps to make the room's style and appearance to the next levelFeatures prehistory dinosaurs and is extra wideProduct Type: BorderLife Stage: KidTheme: DinosaursColor (Color: Black/Orange): Black/OrangeColor (Color: Black/Yellow): Black/YellowColor (Color: Black/Red): Black/RedColor (Color: Black/Pink): Black/PinkPrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoApplication Type: Pre-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Removal Type: Peelable;StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe downCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: 1Border Length: 180Overall Length - End to End: Overall Width - Side to Side: Square Footage per Unit: 15Overall Product Weight: 0.3Assembly:Warranty: Color: Black/Red