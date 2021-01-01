Bring a dramatic element of timeless beauty and elegance with this marvelous collection of luxurious traditional Persian-design rugs. Made with a lavish pile and treated with Nourison’s unique special herbal wash process to simulate the look and textural dimension of a priceless antique. An intriguing articulation of fine weaving and exquisite attention to detail make this a collection of profound sophistication.100% Wool • Hand Tufted Nourison Jaipur 4 x 6 Ivory/Brown Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Area Rug in Off-White | 08913