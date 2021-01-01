Complex Blue Jagged Chindi 8 ft. x 8 ft. Round Area Rug

The Complex Collection of rugs is created by weaving super soft cotton ribbon into a sumptuous cotton flat weave foundation. Crafted by hand, artisans weave cotton ribbon through a cotton warp to create a generous weave that is super soft underfoot yet a durable and resilient rug that will lay flat and wear well. With alternating jagged bands of blue and off-white, this super soft rug is reversible for twice the wear. This casual abstract design will add just the right amount of pop to enhance any space.