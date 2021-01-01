Jadore - J14077 Two Piece Embellished Organza A-line Dress

Captivate the crowd as you enter the hall in this stunning dress from Jadore J14077. This two piece dress glams in a sleeveless high halter neckline with crop top styled with a plunging cutout. The skirt fashions a mid-thigh organza A-line silhouette. Dress to the nines in this creation by Jadore. Style: jado_J14077 Fabric: Organza Details: Two piece Beading Plunging cutout A-line skirt Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: High Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.