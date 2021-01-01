From dr. martens
Dr. Martens, Jadon Hi Smooth Leather Platform Boots in Black, Size M 7/W 8
The Jadon stomped onto the scene a few years back — an uncompromising platform boot built on a stacked 1 1/2 inch Quad sole. New for the season, we've engineered it a partner in crime: the Jadon Hi. Based on our iconic 1490 silhouette, the towering boot has 10 eyes, yellow Docs DNA and a hard-hitting platform sole. Constructed from our original Polished Smooth leather, the boots fasten with a side zip. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Jadon Hi Smooth Leather Platform Boots in Black, Size M 7/W 8