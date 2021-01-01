From lovers + friends
Lovers + Friends Jade Sweater in Lavender. - size M (also in XS, S)
Advertisement
Lovers + Friends Jade Sweater in Lavender. - size M (also in XS, S) Lovers + Friends Jade Sweater in Lavender. - size M (also in XS, S) Wrap yourself in something soft and sweet this cold weather season. The Lovers + Friends Jade Sweater is rendered in a buttery soft rib knit with a tall turtleneck and banded edges, all in a lush lavender hue.. 40% cotton 40% acrylic 20% nylon. Hand wash cold. Rib knit fabric. Foldover neckline. Imported. LOVF-WK422. LFK252 F18. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.