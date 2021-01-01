From skin gym
Skin Gym Jade Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool in Green. Skin Gym Jade Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool in Green. Carved from healing and centering jade, Skin Gym's Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool enhances your natural beauty by providing an invigorating facial massage. An ancient facial therapy ritual used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, gua sha smooths, tightens, and firms skin while offering natural therapeutic benefits.. Due to the natural variations in the stones, each tool will be unique in color and pattern. Use gua sha tool over clean skin for 3-5 minutes daily for radiant skin. Repeat each exercise below at least 5x per workout and do each side of the face separately for maximum benefit.. Apply serum or oil to give your skin a little lubrication for massage. SKGM-WU8. 855331008160. Skin Gym is dedicated to advocating a natural self-care beauty ritual, Skin Gym believes in promoting an enjoyable and healthy skincare routine. Inspired by ancient beauty techniques, the brand's mission is to go back to basics by offering a variety of modern beauty tools that give your skin a healthy workout and an uplifting experience.