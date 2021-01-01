From visual comfort

Jacqueline Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (ARN 5102HAB-CG)

$1,922.00
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Jacqueline Chandelier by Visual Comfort radiates sublime elegance with its classic, glamorous form and upscale trimmings. This chandelier is characterized by strands of decorative crystal beads cascading down from a sleek metal frame, ending in a balled finial. Lighting is provided by an inner candelabra which shines through the beads to create a soft, shimmering illumination. Designer Aerin's non-traditional approach reflects a blend of vintage style and modern simplicity that makes a strong impression whether installed as a centerpiece or complementary piece. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Clear. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com