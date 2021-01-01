Jacqueline Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (ARN 5102HAB-CG)

The Jacqueline Chandelier by Visual Comfort radiates sublime elegance with its classic, glamorous form and upscale trimmings. This chandelier is characterized by strands of decorative crystal beads cascading down from a sleek metal frame, ending in a balled finial. Lighting is provided by an inner candelabra which shines through the beads to create a soft, shimmering illumination. Designer Aerin's non-traditional approach reflects a blend of vintage style and modern simplicity that makes a strong impression whether installed as a centerpiece or complementary piece. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Clear. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass