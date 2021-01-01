From proenza schouler

Proenza Schouler Jacquard Long Sleeve Bandana Neck Dress in White

Description

Proenza Schouler Jacquard Long Sleeve Bandana Neck Dress in White 79% viscose 18% poly 3% polyamide. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Unlined. Back neck tie closure. Cut-out shoulder and back detail. Draped fabric detail on back. Heavyweight jacquard fabric. PROE-WD122. R2027417. About the designer: Proenza Schouler is a New York based womenswear and accessories brand founded in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The label defines itself through a fusion of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a sense of refined ease. Drawing inspiration from contemporary art and youth culture, the designers place an emphasis on precise tailoring and the use of custom developed fabrics.

