CROSLEY FURNITURE Jacobsen 42 in. Brown Ash Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table with Drawers

Bring a modern edge to your entryway or living room with the Jacobsen Console Table. The streamlined industrial look of the console table combines sturdy steel with the look of rich wood. But, do not let the sleek design fool you, this console table features 2-flat front full-extension drawers ideal for tucking away everyday items like keys, wallets, and important papers, plus a lower shelf for display or storage. So, whether you need to organize your entryway or display your favorite keepsakes, the Jacobsen Console Table will fit the bill. Color: Brown Ash.