From mavi jeans
Mavi Jeans Jacob Shorts in Dark Navy Sateen Twill
Advertisement
The MaviÂ® Jeans Jacob Shorts will be your new go-to this season. Flat-front short sports a mid rise and slim straight fit. 10 oz stretch cotton twill fabrication. Front slash and back welt pockets. Tonal topstitching. Leather brand patch at the back waist. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold, hang dry. Made in Turkey. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 22 in Inseam: 11 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 11. Please note that measurements may vary by size.