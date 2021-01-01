From jayden creation
JAYDEN CREATION Jacob Golden Leg Grey Tufted Wingback Chair
Looking to add an accent chair to your living room or bedroom. This one is in keeping with your glam sensibilities, adding an eye-catching touch to your space. This is the classic and contemporary style accent chair with wingback. Made with premium velvet fabric, comfortable for skin touch and features an on-trend solid hue that's bound to blend in with your color scheme. High-density foam filling with a metal and manufactured wood frame provides comfort and support. The slender polished golden metal legs bring modern design and add to the timeless fashion of this piece. Plus, this chair is defined by an iconic silhouette with a dramatic wingback and flared arms, while the chair features button tufting and detail stitching for a tailored touch. It's the perfect pick for living room, office room and bedroom. Color: GREY.