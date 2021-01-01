Jackson Heights Serving Bar Cart

Item Dimension: 25" x 20" x 31"H Style: Glam, Industrial Finish: Champagne Materials: Metal, Glass, Mirror Long Description: Featuring two trays and four caster wheels, this Jackson Heights serving cart will be a great complement to add convenience and functionality to your dining area. The mirrored trays provide the perfect place for you to stock your favorite liquors while the casters offer mobility. With metal tube finished in champagne, it will add a chic touch to you space. Features: Round Serving Cart Storage: 2 Open Compartments Glass Top: Clear Tempered 5mm Mirrored Shelf Metal Open Frame & Handle Caster Wheels Assembly Required: Yes