Jackson Heights Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa - Dark Green Velvet - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

If you've been holding out for romance in an age of quickie dating apps, then the Jackson Heights Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa belongs in your living, guest room or TV room. With detailed tufting, majestically swooped arms and a rolled back, the Jackson Heights shows you're ready to settle down a bit without giving up your sense of glamor and passion. Its smaller size makes it great for small rooms - and for cuddling up close to your partner. Which one did Kyle Schuneman really design it for? We'll never tell. What we will tell is that each Jackson Heights Apartment Sofa is made to order in Los Angeles and comes in your pick of upholstery colors. Go to our Jackson sofa reviews and questions to learn more about this romantic furniture lead. The Jackson brings some much needed romance into any space. The rolled back with detailed tufting and swoop arms gives really interesting lines to a boxy room and can be that star every home needs.