Drew Jackson

Keep your feet comfy and stylish with the Jackson moc slipper! Genuine leather uppers with a round plain toe. Soft, foam-padded tongue and collar have a soft feel and prevent ankle discomfort. Easy slip-on clog. Smooth and breathable leather linings. Firm heel counter for walking stability. Plus Fitting System features two removable footbeds. You can easily remove one or both footbeds for the perfect customized fit. Tempered steel shank supplies added arch support and overall stability. Durable yet lightweight PU outsole with rocker bottom for an easy stride. Accommodates prescribed orthotics. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.