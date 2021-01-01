JACKPOT! Castle Low Loft Stairway Bed with Slide Gray Camo Tent and Tower, Loft Bed, Twin, Cherry

Jackpot castle Twin low loft bed with Stairway in Cherry, Gray camouflage curtains, Top tent, tower and slide. Sleep and fun for your kids. Recommended for children 6 years and older Made with solid wood including knot free New Zealand pine. Stairs and slide can be Placed on the right or the left side of the bed Assembly required with included tools, sale is for loft bed, Stairway, slide and tent only excludes mattresses Bed is 87 1/2 high x 98 wide x 84 3/4 inches deep. The Twin loft bed on its own measures 49 1/4 high x 80 wide x 41 3/4 inches deep. Space under bed is approximately 32 high x 75 wide x 38 1/4 inches deep.